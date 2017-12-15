Make offices accessible to disabled: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the right to dignity of the disabled while directing that government buildings providing public services should be made fully accessible to differently-abled persons by June 2019.

Giving a slew of directions in an 87-page judgment, A Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan held that the target to have at least 20 to 50 State government disabled-friendly buildings across 50 cities by December 2017 should be fulfilled.

The court rued that only seven States had met the target of having at least 50% of their government buildings accessible to the disabled. The court held that 50% of such buildings in the National Capital and State capitals should be made disabled-friendly by December 2018.