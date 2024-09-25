GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Make in India’ led to rise in exports, strengthening of economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The programme illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make the nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation”

Published - September 25, 2024 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

On the 10th anniversary of his government's flagship scheme 'Make in India', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) that it has led to a rise in exports in different sectors, building capacities and strengthening economy.

With or without Chinese companies is the question

He said on X, "Today, we mark 10 years of Make In India. I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade." The programme, he said, illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make the nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation.

He said, "It's noteworthy how exports have risen in various sectors, capacities have been built, and thus, the economy has been strengthened".

Why ‘Make in India’ has failed

"The Government of India is committed to encouraging 'Make in India' through all possible ways. India's strides in reforms will also continue. Together, we will build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat!" he added.

Published - September 25, 2024 12:25 pm IST

Related Topics

politics / politics (general) / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.