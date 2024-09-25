‘Make in India’ led to rise in exports, strengthening of economy: PM Modi

On the 10th anniversary of his government's flagship scheme 'Make in India', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) that it has led to a rise in exports in different sectors, building capacities and strengthening economy.

He said on X, "Today, we mark 10 years of Make In India. I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade." The programme, he said, illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make the nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation.

He said, "It's noteworthy how exports have risen in various sectors, capacities have been built, and thus, the economy has been strengthened".

"The Government of India is committed to encouraging 'Make in India' through all possible ways. India's strides in reforms will also continue. Together, we will build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat!" he added.