Make Hindi universally acceptable: Amit Shah says at Kendriya Hindi Samiti meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 4, 2024) said that there was a need to develop a long-term policy for the enhancement, preservation, and longevity of Hindi literature and its various grammatical forms, a statement by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Mr. Shah said that it is also necessary to translate all modern education curricula into Hindi and other Indian languages, while stressing on making Hindi universally accepted and flexible.

Mr. Shah was speaking at the 32nd meeting of Kendriya Hindi Samiti which is the highest body that provides guidelines for the promotion and progressive use of Hindi. The Samiti’s role is to coordinate the work and programs implemented by various Ministries and departments of the government of India for the development and promotion of Hindi.

The 21-member committee is headed by the Prime Minister and includes nine Union Ministers, six Chief Ministers, the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, and three convenors.

Mr. Shah said that recently five more Indian languages were granted classical language status. He highlighted that India is the only country in the world where 11 languages are recognised as classical languages.

