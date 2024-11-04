GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make Hindi universally acceptable: Amit Shah says at Kendriya Hindi Samiti meet

Speaking at the 32nd meeting of the Kendriya Hindi Samiti, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was necessary to translate all education curricula into Hindi and other Indian languages

Published - November 04, 2024 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 4, 2024) said that there was a need to develop a long-term policy for the enhancement, preservation, and longevity of Hindi literature and its various grammatical forms

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 4, 2024) said that there was a need to develop a long-term policy for the enhancement, preservation, and longevity of Hindi literature and its various grammatical forms | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 4, 2024) said that there was a need to develop a long-term policy for the enhancement, preservation, and longevity of Hindi literature and its various grammatical forms, a statement by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. 

Mr. Shah said that it is also necessary to translate all modern education curricula into Hindi and other Indian languages, while stressing on making Hindi universally accepted and flexible.

Also read: Hindi should be generally accepted as the language of work with consensus, says Amit Shah

Mr. Shah was speaking at the 32nd meeting of Kendriya Hindi Samiti which is the highest body that provides guidelines for the promotion and progressive use of Hindi. The Samiti’s role is to coordinate the work and programs implemented by various Ministries and departments of the government of India for the development and promotion of Hindi.

The 21-member committee is headed by the Prime Minister and includes nine Union Ministers, six Chief Ministers, the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, and three convenors. 

Mr. Shah said that recently five more Indian languages were granted classical language status. He highlighted that India is the only country in the world where 11 languages are recognised as classical languages.

Published - November 04, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Delhi / Hindi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.