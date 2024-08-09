ADVERTISEMENT

Make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' a memorable mass movement: PM Modi

Published - August 09, 2024 09:58 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaced his profile picture with the national flag and urged citizens to do the same

PTI

PM Modi urges India to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a mass movement. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 9, 2024) asked people to make "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign a memorable mass movement.

He also replaced his profile picture with the national flag and urged them to do the same.

"As this year's Independence Day approaches, let's again make Har Ghar Tiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com." said Mr. Modi on X,

People are encouraged to display the national flag at their homes and other establishments during the run-up to the Independence Day on August 15 as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

The ruling BJP rallies its members across the country to make the campaign a success.

