‘Make COVID-19 testing centres accessible for persons with disabilities’

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (SJ&E) has asked all States and Union Territories to make sure that testing, quarantine and treatment centres for COVID-19 are accessible for persons with disabilities (PwD).

A Ministry statement said on Wednesday that Department of SJ&E Secretary Shakuntala Gamlin had written to all Chief Secretaries, asking them to ensure that basic accessibility features are in place at testing and quarantine centres as well as hospitals.

“The current crisis poses even greater threats to the Divyangjan not just due to their less/compromised immunity, ability to perceive or comprehend information but also due to non-availability of accessibility features... at such COVID-19 related facilities,” the Ministry said.

The States and Union Territories were asked to ensure that sanitisers, glove cases, soaps and wash basins are within reach for PwD, particularly wheelchair users.

Ramps with railings, at least one low height counter at receptions, testing areas and pharmacies and audio and captioned video announcements should be provided.