Major terror attack averted in J&K's Pulwama

Security personnel rush to an encounter site south Kashmir's Pulwama district. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
PTI Srinagar 31 May 2021 12:20 IST
Updated: 31 May 2021 12:20 IST

An IED was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

A major tragedy was averted on Monday as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A joint team of security forces detected an IED planted near Railway link road at Panzgam under Awantipora police station area, a police official said. He said the IED was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

