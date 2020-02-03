Major security breach at Bhopal airport

In a major security breach at the Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal, a youth entered the high-security tarmac area after scaling the perimeter wall. Yogendra Tiwari vandalised a helicopter parked in a hangar, causing extensive damage to its front portion. The intruder then ran off towards the runway when the Central Industrial Security Force personnel tried to nab him.

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft was on the runway at that time, officials said. Senior police officials said that the intruder appeared to be mentally unstable and that investigation was on.