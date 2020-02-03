National

Major security breach at Bhopal airport

more-in

A helicopted was vandalised

In a major security breach at the Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal, a youth entered the high-security tarmac area after scaling the perimeter wall. Yogendra Tiwari vandalised a helicopter parked in a hangar, causing extensive damage to its front portion. The intruder then ran off towards the runway when the Central Industrial Security Force personnel tried to nab him.

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft was on the runway at that time, officials said. Senior police officials said that the intruder appeared to be mentally unstable and that investigation was on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Madhya Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 2:36:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/major-security-breach-at-bhopal-airport/article30722178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY