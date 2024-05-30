Indian peacekeeper Radhika Sen conferred U.N. military gender advocate of the year award for 2023

Major Radhika Sen, an Indian peacekeeper deployed in Congo under the United Nations (U.N.) Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), was awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for 2023 for her work supporting conflict-affected communities. The award was presented to her by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at a ceremony on Thursday, as May 30 is observed as the ‘international day of UN peacekeepers’.

Major Sen served in eastern DRC from March 2023 to April 2024 as the Commander of the engagement platoon for the Indian rapid deployment battalion in which she led a team of 20 women soldiers and 10 male soldiers. Her work primarily focused on interacting with civilians, addressing security concerns of Internally Displaced Persons, and advocating for the voices of women, girls, and children in conflict zones, an Army official said. She was commissioned into the Indian Army on September 10, 2016, and joined the Army Service Corps.

Mr. Guterres congratulated Major Sen describing her service as “a true credit to the UN as a whole”. “In an escalating conflict environment in North Kivu, her troops actively engaged with conflict-affected communities, including women and girls,” he said in a statement issued by the UN, noting that she earned their trust “with humility, compassion, and dedication”.

Expressing gratitude for the award, Major Sen said in the statement that the award was special to her as it gives a recognition to the hard work put in by all the peacekeepers working in the challenging environment of DRC. “Gender-sensitive peacekeeping is everybody’s business, not just us women. Peace begins with all of us in our beautiful diversity,” she stated.

‘Role model’

The community alert networks she helped create in North Kivu served as a platform for community leaders, young people and women to raise their security and humanitarian concerns, which she would in turn help address together with her colleagues at MONUSCO, according to the UN statement. “As a platoon commander, she fostered a safe space for men and women to operate together and quickly became a role model for both women and men peacekeepers.”

Major Sen facilitated English classes for children and health, gender and vocational training for displaced and marginalised adults. Her efforts directly inspired women’s solidarity, providing safe spaces for open dialogue, the statement added.

Major Sen hails from Sunder Nagar, a small town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in Biotechnology and was pursuing her M.Tech from IIT Mumbai before joining the Indian Army. Both her parents were State government employees as teachers and are now retired. Her younger sister is pursuing an MD in Anesthesia.

She is the second Indian peacekeeper to receive the award, following Major Suman Gawani, a co-recipient for 2019. Other past honourees were from Brazil, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, South Africa and Zimbabwe. India is currently the eleventh largest contributor of women military peacekeepers to the UN, with 124 now deployed, according to the UN.

“Major Radhika Sen will be honoured with the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award on May 30th for her outstanding service in DR Congo. Her dedication and bravery highlight the invaluable role of women peacekeepers in building a better world. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and inspired by her commitment to peace and equality,” Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN said on social media ‘X’ on Wednesday.