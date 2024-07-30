ADVERTISEMENT

A timeline of major landslides in India

Updated - July 30, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Incessant rain rainfall, deforestation, land degradation are some of the major causes behind landslides year after year throughout India.

The Hindu Bureau

People walk past debris at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, in Kerala on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Massive landslides struck various hilly areas in Kerala’s Wayanad district early on July 30, 2024, leaving hundreds of people suspected to be trapped. Destroyed houses, swollen water bodies and broken branches of uprooted trees dot the high-range hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the major landslides to occur in the 2024 monsoon season, with states like Karnataka, Mizoram, and Assam, also being affected. Earlier, a landslide occurred on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada on July 16, 2024 following incessant rains.

Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations under way at Chooralmala in Kerala

Landslides are a unique and deadly problem in India. Unlike floods, they’re less widespread and harder to track and study with satellites. These catastrophes of mud, rock, and debris have killed and injured hundreds of people, with many going missing as well.

The last major landslide to occur in Kerala was in 2020 when an avalanche came crashing down on the tea plantation workers of the layams (labour lines) of the Kanan Devan Hills in Pettimudi in the Idukki district. Sixty-five people, most of them estate workers, were killed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US