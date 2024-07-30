GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A timeline of major landslides in India

Incessant rain rainfall, deforestation, land degradation are some of the major causes behind landslides year after year throughout India.

Updated - July 30, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 06:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People walk past debris at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, in Kerala on July 30, 2024.

People walk past debris at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, in Kerala on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Massive landslides struck various hilly areas in Kerala’s Wayanad district early on July 30, 2024, leaving hundreds of people suspected to be trapped. Destroyed houses, swollen water bodies and broken branches of uprooted trees dot the high-range hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha.

This is one of the major landslides to occur in the 2024 monsoon season, with states like Karnataka, Mizoram, and Assam, also being affected. Earlier, a landslide occurred on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada on July 16, 2024 following incessant rains.

Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations under way at Chooralmala in Kerala

Landslides are a unique and deadly problem in India. Unlike floods, they’re less widespread and harder to track and study with satellites. These catastrophes of mud, rock, and debris have killed and injured hundreds of people, with many going missing as well.

The last major landslide to occur in Kerala was in 2020 when an avalanche came crashing down on the tea plantation workers of the layams (labour lines) of the Kanan Devan Hills in Pettimudi in the Idukki district. Sixty-five people, most of them estate workers, were killed.

Related Stories

Related Topics

disaster and accident / Environmental disasters / natural disasters / Kerala / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.