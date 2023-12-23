ADVERTISEMENT

Major infiltration bid foiled along international border in Jammu; one terrorist killed

December 23, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - Jammu

Officials said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell down.

PTI

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

One terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the International Border (IB) thwarted an infiltration attempt in Jammu on December 23, officials said.

The operation happened when a group of four heavily-armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.

They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell down.

However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.

