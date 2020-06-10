Major Generals of India, China hold talks

NEW DELHI

10 June 2020 20:59 IST

China says positive consensus reached in talks last week.

India and China held talks at the Major General level on Wednesday to resolve the stand-off in eastern Ladakh and Beijing said “positive consensus” was reached at recent talks.

The Indian delegation was led by the General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps based in Karu and the two sides discussed de-escalation at the Patrolling Point 14 and other areas, sources said.

In Beijing, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hua Chunying said, “Recently, the diplomatic and military channels of China and India held effective communication on the situation along the border and reached positive consensus. The two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the border.”

Last Saturday, the two sides held talks at the level of Corps Commanders on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul, where the two sides agreed to partial pullout of troops and equipment from some of the stand-off areas in Galwan.

They also identified five locations of current conflict, PP 14, 15 and 17, North bank of Pangong Tso and Chushul, and agreed to hold a series of ground level talks in the next days. The talks on Wednesday is the first of several at the rank of Colonel, Brigadier and Major General.

Finger 4 area in Pangong Tso remains a major area of contention where Chinese troops had taken position in Indian territory and that is expected to be discussed at the Corps Commander level at a later stage, sources had stated.