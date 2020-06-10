National

Major Generals of India, China hold talks

China says positive consensus reached in talks last week.

India and China held talks at the Major General level on Wednesday to resolve the stand-off in eastern Ladakh and Beijing said “positive consensus” was reached at recent talks.

The Indian delegation was led by the General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps based in Karu and the two sides discussed de-escalation at the Patrolling Point 14 and other areas, sources said.

Step by step: On India-China LAC stand-off | LAC row | India, China agree to ease standoff

In Beijing, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hua Chunying said, “Recently, the diplomatic and military channels of China and India held effective communication on the situation along the border and reached positive consensus. The two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the border.”

Last Saturday, the two sides held talks at the level of Corps Commanders on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul, where the two sides agreed to partial pullout of troops and equipment from some of the stand-off areas in Galwan.

What explains the India-China border flare-up? | Analysis | China's Belt and Road Initiative fuels Ladakh standoff

They also identified five locations of current conflict, PP 14, 15 and 17, North bank of Pangong Tso and Chushul, and agreed to hold a series of ground level talks in the next days. The talks on Wednesday is the first of several at the rank of Colonel, Brigadier and Major General.

Finger 4 area in Pangong Tso remains a major area of contention where Chinese troops had taken position in Indian territory and that is expected to be discussed at the Corps Commander level at a later stage, sources had stated.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 9:01:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/major-generals-of-india-china-hold-talks/article31797681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY