Major fire onboard INS Brahmaputra: one sailor missing, ship leaning to left

A sailor is missing after a major fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on July 21 evening leading to the ship listing on one of its sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fire was detected by the ship’s duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work onboard the ship. The ship’s fire fighting team immediately commenced fire fighting action and was augmented by the fire brigade from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and other units in the vicinity. No casualties have been reported in the incident,” Indian Navy spokesperson briefed on July 22.

The fire was brought under control by July 22 morning. Subsequently, sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire was carried out by the crew and repair staff. However, post incident, the ship listed on one of its sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the personnel were accounted for except for one junior sailor, for whom search is underway.

“In the afternoon, the ship experienced severe listing to the port side (left side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Naval authorities to investigate in to the incident. The guided missile multi-role frigate is undergoing refit at Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Built by Kolkata based the Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers, INS Brahmaputra is the lead ship of her class of guided missile frigates of the Indian Navy.

This is not the first incident of a naval vessel catching fire. Since 2010, there have been at least 20 instances of accidents or fire leading to death of naval personnel.

In the past, the Indian Navy has lost two of its vessels during peacetime, particularly in Mumbai due to fire or other accident.

In August 2013, blasts had ripped through the torpedo compartment of submarine INS Sindhurakshak while it was berthing at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and killed 18 naval personnel. Prior to that in January 2011, INS Vindhyagiri had collided with a merchant vessel near Mumbai and a fire broke out onboard after the ship was berthed, it sank. There were no casualties from this incident. Both the vessels were later decommissioned owing to irreparable damages sustained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.