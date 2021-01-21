Major fire at Serum Institute of India’s Manjri plant premises

Unit manufacturing ‘Covishield’ vaccine unharmed by blaze

A major fire erupted at an under-construction building of vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII)’s Manjri plant in Pune late afternoon on January 21.

According to prima facie reports, no casualties have been reported thus far. At least nine persons have been safely evacuated from the floor where the blaze erupted, said police authorities.

It is being investigated whether the cause of the blaze was owing to a short circuit or something else.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, who reached the spot, said, “At 2:45 p.m., the SII got information of a fire that had erupted on the fourth-fifth floor of a building at their Manjri plant. No production was going on that floor. As per the SII, there is no problem or threat of fire whatsoever to their COVID-19 vaccine unit. Further investigations are underway.”

Mr. Gupta said that the first priority was to get the blaze under control and check if everyone was safely evacuated.

SII’s Manjri plant in the city’s Hadapsar area houses the institute’s largest COVID-19 pandemic facility in the country. As per sources, the unit manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca ‘Covishield’ vaccine is safe.

At least 10-15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire, whose cause remains unknown as yet, is expected to be under control within an hour, said Fire department authorities.

Billowing plumes of smoke were observed from the afflicted unit late afternoon today, raising concerns of potential damage to the ‘Covishield’ manufacturing unit.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has directed Pune district administration authorities to rush to the spot and bring the situation under control. Mr. Pawar, who is en route to Pune, has also directed an immediate investigation into the cause of the fire.

Rajendra Shingne, the Minister for Food and Drugs administration, while confirming the gravity of the fire, said that the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing unit was nevertheless safe.

“The fire appears to have broken out in the unit where SII’s bacille Calmette-Guerin [BCG] vaccine is being manufactured. The cause of the fire is not clear as yet and further details are awaited,” said Mr. Shingne.