Major fire at Serum Institute of India’s Gopal Patti premises

Unit manufacturing ‘Covishield’ vaccine unharmed by blaze

A major fire erupted in a building under construction of vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII)’s Gopal Patti plant in Pune on Thursday afternoon.

As per sources, the unit manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca ‘Covishield’ vaccine, which is sited some distance away from the spot of the fire, is safe.

According to prima facie reports, no casualties have been reported thus far. At least nine persons have been safely evacuated from the floor where the blaze erupted, said police authorities. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

Minutes after the blaze, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, tweeted: “Thank you everyone for your concern and prayers. So far, the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed.”

It is being investigated whether the cause of the blaze was due to a short circuit or something else. Sources said the building was being constructed to house facilities for a rotavirus vaccine in the near future.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, who reached the spot, said: “At 2:45, the SII got information of a fire that had erupted on the fourth-fifth floor of a building at the SII complex in Gopal Patti. No production was going on that floor. As per the SII, there is no problem or threat of fire whatsoever to their COVID-19 vaccine unit. Further investigations are under way.”

The first priority was to get the blaze under control and check if everyone was safely evacuated, he stated. The Manjri plant in the Hadapsar area houses the institute’s largest COVID-19 pandemic facility in the country. At least 10-15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Ajit Pawar’s directive

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has directed the Pune district administration to rush to the spot and bring the situation under control. Mr. Pawar, who is en route to Pune, has also directed an immediate investigation into the cause of the fire.

“Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire at the SII’s Manjri plant. All concerned agencies in the city and the district administration are engaged in fire-fighting and relief work. I have taken information regarding the blaze from the Pune Police Commissioner and have directed a thorough inquiry into the accident.

Concerns are being expressed in the country and abroad regarding the safety of this project. However, I would like to clarify that as per information received, the Corona Preventive Vaccine Project is safe. At present, putting out the fire and controlling the damage caused by the blaze is top priority,” Mr. Pawar said.