Major crackdown against drug cartels: CBI, NCB, multiple State police register 127 cases, arrest 175

Countrywide action saw searches being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Manipur

PTI New Delhi
September 29, 2022 13:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers, CBI led an operation in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau and police of multiple States, arresting 175 people and seizing a huge quantity of drugs, officials said on September 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Operation Garuda’, which started earlier this week, also involved Interpol. It led to the registration of 127 cases by the CBI, NCB and State police so far, they said.

The countrywide action saw searches being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Manipur, officials said, adding the searches are still going on.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A larch cache of drugs has been seized from various locations, they added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app