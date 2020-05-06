Major Anuj Sood cremated with military honours

The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-militancy operation in Kashmir, were consigned to flames here with full military honours.

Major Sood was among the five security personnel who died in a firefight in Changimul, Handwara in Kupwara district in north Kashmir, last week.

A large number of people were present to bid adieu to Major Sood. His father, Brigadier Chandrakant Sood (retd), performed the final rites. Wrapped in tricolour, Major Sood’s body was brought to the cremation ground from his residence in Panchkula in a bedecked Army vehicle. A gun salute was given.

The mortal remains arrived from Srinagar on April 4. Born in December 1989, Major Sood was serving in the 19 Guards.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the country would always remain indebted to the valour and supreme sacrifice of all its brave soldiers.