Maintain taboo on nuclear weapons, says former PM Manmohan Singh

Taboo about nuclear weapons should be preserved in the world despite the new changes in the field of nuclear and cyber world, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh said on Sunday. Addressing a gathering at the launch of a book, he said that India is a reluctant nuclear power and has maintained consistent policy on the nuclear field.

“Today’s nuclear age is best described as an age of asymmetry... asymmetry in terms of doctrines, arsenals and technology. This is why the most important challenge today is to ensure that the nuclear taboo that has prevented its use since 1945 continues to be preserved,” said Dr. Singh at the launch of a book by former diplomat Rakesh Sood.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of ‘Nuclear order in the 21st Century,’ Dr. Singh said that India is a “reluctant nuclear state”.

“India is the only country that had an extensive and advanced peaceful nuclear programme before we were compelled to shift in response to security threats, and the only one that exercised nearly a quarter century of restraint after having demonstrated its technical capability,” said the former PM.

He also pointed out that Indian governments over the decades have shown commitment to “no first use” policy.