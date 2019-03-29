‘Main bhi chowkidar’ paper cups withdrawn: IRCTC

Responding to media reports about paper cups labelled ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ being used on board trains, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday said no prior permission was taken by the licensee concerned.

"The space in cups and other such materials is used for paid publicity by the licensees as per the agreement. The licensees are supposed to take prior permission for printing advertisements from IRCTC. However in this case no such approval has been taken," said IRCTC in a statement.

Accordingly, a fine of ₹1 lakh has been imposed on the licensee and it has also been served a show-cause notice.

"These lapses were overlooked by the on-board supervisory staff/pantry in-charges. Explanation has been called for, from the on-board supervisory staff/pantry in-charges for carelessness," it said.

IRCTC said a few of these cups were used only on Friday for a very short period. "The cups have since been withdrawn. Clear instructions are already available in this matter and are being reiterated for strict compliance," said IRCTC.