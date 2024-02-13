Main accused in Srinagar killings of Feb. 7 arrested

February 13, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The main accused in the killing of two non-local workers on February 7 in Srinagar has been arrested, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

“On the basis of technical and field analysis, the police rounded up several suspects. Based on clinching evidence, the main accused, Adil Manzoor Langoo, a resident of Srinagar’s Zaldager, has been arrested,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) V.K. Birdi said.

Militants fired and killed two non-locals, Amrit Pal Singh and Rohit, carpenters by profession, in Srinagar’s Shallakadal area.

“The weapon of crime has also been recovered,” Mr. Birdi said.

He said the main accused was instructed by a handler in Pakistan “to carry out some terror attack in Srinagar”. “The handler provided him with the weapon,” he said.

The police said the accused was a “highly motivated” and “radicalised individual”.

The police said the handler in Pakistan radicalised the accused on social media and motivated him to carry out the terror attack.