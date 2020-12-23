Maiden test of MRSAM for Army successful

The maiden test of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) for the Indian Army, being jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI), was successfully conducted on Wednesday.
The launch was conducted from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Coast of Odisha around 1600 hrs and the missile completely destroyed a high-speed unmanned aerial target, which was mimicking an aircraft with a direct hit, the DRDO said in a statement.
The Army variant of the MRSAM system comprises a command post, a multi-function radar and mobile launcher system. “The complete fire unit has been used during the launch in deliverable configuration,” the DRDO stated. A team from the Army witnessed the launch.
A number of range instruments such as radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking system were deployed for capturing mission data, which validated the performance of the missile, the DRDO added.
