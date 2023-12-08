HamberMenu
Mamata Banerjee backs Mahua Moitra, says she will get ticket in next Lok Sabha election

The Trinamool Congress chairperson also congratulated the parties in INDIA alliance for backing Ms. Moitra and expressed hope that in the next Lok Sabha polls all parties in the Opposition alliance will contest the elections together

December 08, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated December 09, 2023 01:19 am IST

Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks in Kolkata on the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha on December 8, 2023.

Standing firm behind expelled party MP Mahua Moitra and calling her expulsion “unacceptable”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday gave hints that the TMC will field Mahua Moitra in the next Lok Sabha polls from Krishnanagar. 

“No reason why Mahua will not be given a ticket in the next elections. Party has already made her district president (of Krishnanagar organisational district),” Ms. Banerjee said when asked whether Ms. Moitra will be given ticket in 2024 to contest from Krishnanagar.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson also congratulated the parties in INDIA alliance for backing Ms. Moitra and expressed hope that in the next Lok Sabha polls all parties in the Opposition alliance will contest the elections together.

“This matter has opened our eyes again against the vindictive politics of the BJP. This is unfortunate for democracy. I thought that the Prime Minister must have reconsidered. But when I got the information I was shocked. It is a sad day for democracy,” Ms. Banerjee said.

She described “Mahua as a victim of circumstances and said that the party was fully behind her”. The Trinamool Congress leadership leadership had expressed support to Ms. Moitra in the past; but the remarks by the Chief Minister within an hour of her expulsion has made it clear that the State’s ruling party will use the issue of the expulsion of Krishnanagar MP as an issue in next elections. The development has also brought Congress, Trinamool Congress and Left parties together on one platform. 

The Chief Minister also expressed surprise that Ms. Moitra was not allowed to defend herself and the members were not given enough time to go through the report of the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha.

“Within half an hour every political party discussed, two to three minutes to all political parties. You tabled a 495 page (report of Ethics Committee) and you didn’t allow the victim to take her own stand for self defence. This is really unfortunate. It is unacceptable and unjust,” Ms. Banerjee said. 

The Chief Minister said that Trinamool Congress will fight the battle politically and “Mahua will win the battle”. She also added that the BJP will be defeated in the next general elections. 

Ms. Banerjee said that before the country goes to polls there is only one session of Parliament Left and Mahua can go to the ‘people’s parliament’ which will boost her confidence.  The Chief Minister said that her government also has two thirds majority in the Assembly but that does not mean that her party will expel someone from the State Assembly.

