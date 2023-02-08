Mahua Moitra says ‘will call an apple an apple’ after uproar over her using unparliamentary language in Lok Sabha

February 08, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

After the BJP attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra over her use of an ‘unparliamentary language’ on the floor of the Lower House on Tuesday, Ms. Moitra stood by her statement and said, “I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange.“

“I’m surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me... I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange... if they’ll take me to the privileges committee, I’ll put my side of the story,” she told news agency ANI.

Reacting to BJP MP Hema Malini’s statement that Ms. Moitra “should not get over-excited and emotional... by nature”, the latter asked if she needed to be a man to retort.

“BJP is saying how can I use such a word being woman, do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets? So there’s patriarchy,” she told the agency.

The ongoing Budget session which has been facing repeated adjournments continuously for the last few days over the Adani issue. Ms. Moitra uttered an allegedly offensive word in Hindi when TDP member K Ram Mohan Naidu was addressing the House during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

She allegedly used unparliamentary language at BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri as per the eyewitnesses. After which, BJP MPs started a ruckus in the Lower House.

Sharing the video of Ms. Moitra from the Lower House, West Bengal State BJP president Dr. Sukanta Majumdar questioned the culture of the TMC.

The BJP leaders created an uproar in the House over her remark and sought an apology from her. Alleging that she was interrupted during her address, the TMC MP said, “I need to repeat it as they are doing this to heckle me and to ruin the flow of the speech...Mahua is only behind the truth.”

Hitting out at the BJP MPs, the TMC leader said that they are taught to “react hysterically” the moment an Opposition MP addresses the House.

(With ANI inputs)