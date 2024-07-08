Mahua Moitra flags BJP Minister’s ‘beef passes’ for ‘smugglers’; permits a routine affair, says BSF

After Trinamool Congress member of parliament Mahua Moitra alleged that Union Minister Shantanu Thakur issued passes to “smugglers” along the Bangladesh border to transport “beef”, Border Security Force (BSF) officials said that public representatives were authorised to endorse such passes for local residents and consumption of beef was not illegal in West Bengal.

Ms. Moitra on July 8 shared on X an image of a letter issued by Mr. Thakur on July 2 where he requests the company commander of BSF to allow a person named Jiyarul Gazi, a resident of Hakimpur, to transport 3 kg of beef.

“After Union Minister has printed forms on official letterhead to @BSF_India 85BN issuing “passes” for smugglers on Indo-Bangla border. In this case for allowing 3 kgs of Beef. Hello @HMOIndia, Gau Rakshak Senas, Godi Media,” she posted on X.

A senior BSF official said on condition of anonymity that public representatives, including panchayat and ward members, and councillors, routinely issue such passes and trade permits for residents of Hakimpur and Tarali, located ahead of the BSF check post but on Indian territory.

“As BSF is deployed to stop cattle smuggling along the Bangladesh border, to regulate the movement of such items and other commodities and not to cause inconvenience to the locals, a system was devised about two decades ago where local representatives could issue such letters,” the official.

The official added that eight Trinamool councillors at Hakimpur in the Swarupnagar area of North 24 Parganas, which Ms. Moitra mentioned in her post on X, issue 80 such passes every day, requesting the BSF to let the residents carry beef. The area falls in the Bongaon parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Mr. Thakur in Lok Sabha.

The border area is densely populated and houses are located ahead of the domination line too. “The passes are issued so that a person who has purchased beef or any other item from the market and is going home is not inconvenienced as BSF guards the border gates. Every time they cross, the residents are frisked and a record of the items they are carrying is made,” the official said.

Another official added that the matter was challenged in the Calcutta High Court in 2013 but the court ruled in BSF’s favour. The court, while dismissing a petition in Habil Hossain Gazi and Another versus the Union of India and Others, ruled on December 18, 2013, “in the interest of protecting the borders and the security and integrity of the country, the BSF has the mandate to impose reasonable restrictions at or around the border area. The restrictions that have been imposed pertain only to the trade in the two order villages of Hakimpur and Tarali to ensure that cross-border smuggling is arrested”.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096.70 km border running along West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.