HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahua Moitra drops media houses from defamation suit in cash for query row

Mahua Moitra told the Court that she wanted to drop media houses from the defamation suit she had filed in the ‘cash for query’ controversy

November 01, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
TMC MP Mahua Moitra. File

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

All India Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that she wanted to drop media houses from the defamation suit she had filed in the “cash for query” controversy.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, had on October 15, complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that Ms. Moitra took bribes from a business house to ask questions in Parliament.

ALSO READ
Mahua Moitra case takes an unexpected turn in the High Court

The complaint cited a letter from advocate Jai Dehadrai to accuse Ms. Moitra of “breach of privilege, contempt of the house, and criminal offence”.

Ms. Moitra, who is facing an inquiry will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2.

Mitra’s counsel told the bench of Justice Sachin Datta that she now seeks permission to file a fresh list of defendants in the case which includes Mr Dubey and advocate Dehadrai.

New list of defendants

The Delhi High Court asked applicant to amend the memo of parties accordingly and posted the matter for December 5.

Denying Mr Dubey’s allegations, Ms. Moitra has approached the Delhi HC. In her plea, the TMC MP has sought an order directing “defendant no. 1 (Mr. Dubey) and 2 (Mr. Dehadrai) to publish a retraction and an apology in three English newspapers, three Hindi newspapers and three Bengali newspapers for the false and defamatory statements/allegations” made against her.

ALSO READ
Mahua Moitra questions media leak of Hiranandani statement

She maintained that Mr. Dehadrai was her close friend until recently when the cessation of this friendship soon took a bitter turn, and he “resorted to sending vile, threatening, vulgar messages to the plaintiff and also trespassed into plaintiff’s official residence and stole some personal possessions of the plaintiff including her pet dog - Henry [the same was returned later]”.

Apart from the BJP leader and advocate Dehadrai, the TMC MP had earlier sued a host of media platforms seeking directions to them to take down allegedly defamatory allegations.

A total of 15 media houses were made party to the suit which included X, Google and YouTube to remove defamatory content against her.

Related Topics

news media / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.