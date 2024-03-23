Mahua Moitra case | CBI conducts searches at multiple locations

March 23, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple locations linked to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha Member Mahua Moitra in connection with the probe into corruption allegations against her.

The move comes days after the Lokpal had directed the agency to carry out further investigation and submit a report on its findings within six months.

“...in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth...accordingly, we direct the CBI...to investigate all aspects of the allegations made in the complaint, and submit a copy of the Investigation Report within a period of six months from the date of receipt of this order. The CBI shall file periodical reports regarding the status of the investigation every month,” said the Lokpal order.

The complaint had been filed by another Lok Sabha MP, stating that Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had written a letter to the complainant levelling serious charges against her.

The Lokpal’s full Bench had considered the complaint on November 8, 2023, and then directed a CBI preliminary inquiry, ordering that the report be submitted within six weeks. On December 22, 2023, the agency sought three-month extension, which was granted only till February 15, 2024.

The CBI submitted the inquiry report mentioning that there was a prima facie evidence substantiating the allegation that the public servant had shared her Lok Sabha login credentials, i.e. user identity and password of the Lok Sabha “Member Portal” with Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who by using the login credentials posted questions in the name of the then Lok Sabha Member in Parliament, while she was travelling overseas.

It also found some merit in the charges that the public servant had received luxury items, travel expenses, holidays, etc. from Mr. Hiranandani and had also demanded his support for the renovation of her then official bungalow in Delhi. In its report, the agency stated that around the time the bungalow was renovated, the portal login credentials were shared with Mr. Hiranandani.

In December 2023, Ms. Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegations, following a resolution based on the findings of the Ethics Committee.