Mahtab takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha

On June 26, Mahtab will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected.

Published - June 24, 2024 11:57 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to BJP member B. Mahtab as ‘Speaker Pro-tem’ of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on June 24, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to BJP member B. Mahtab as ‘Speaker Pro-tem’ of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on June 24 administered oath to BJP member B. Mahtab as 'Speaker Pro-tem' of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha.

What are the duties of a Speaker? | Explained

A seven-time MP, Mahtab, along with a panel of chairpersons is tasked with running the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on June 24 and 25 when winning candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. On June 26, he will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected. Mr. Mahtab along with the panel of chairpersons was appointed by the President on June 20.

