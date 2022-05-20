Mahila, Youth, Yojana winning formula in polls, says BJP

BJP president J.P. Nadda with party leaders during the BJP national office bearers’ meeting in Jaipur on May 20, 2022. Photo: BJP HQ via PTI

May 20, 2022 22:15 IST

‘MYY’ in Uttar Pradesh is a careful play on the MY (Muslim-Yadav) factor, which is the Samajwadi Party and RJD’s core vote-bank.

The BJP credited its winning streak in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on the MYY factor that translates into Mahila, Youth and Yojana (welfare schemes) - MYY being a careful play on the MY (Muslim-Yadav) factor that political analysts often refer to as the Samajwadi Party’s and RJD’s core vote-bank. This was laid down at a meeting of the party’s national office bearers at Jaipur on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Jaipur during the meet, BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde told reporters that the party will celebrate eight years of the Modi government on the theme of “sewa, sushasan aur garib kalyan”. The party has also adopted a resolution on the eight years of Modi government.

In order to collect people’s feedback on the government policies, “all Union Ministers will visit villages across the country to interact with beneficiaries (of welfare schemes) and stay overnight there,” Tawde said.

Rising above caste considerations

The party also hailed Prime Minister’s “transformative” leadership for ensuring party’s victory in the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Mr. Tawde said people voted for the BJP, rising above all considerations including caste.

“A new factor of MYY (mahila, youth and yojana) has emerged as a result of the Modi government’s pro-people policies. And this factor was reflected in the recent Assembly elections,” he said.

This MYY factor, Mr. Tawade said, works beyond the confines of castes and sects.

At the BJP’s national office-bearer’s meeting, another resolution highlighted the Modi government’s “India First” foreign policy, which the BJP said checked regional imbalance.

Law and order in Rajasthan

Party National President J P Nadda also expressed concern over the alleged law and order breakdown in Rajasthan. The State goes to polls next year. “It is our responsibility as the opposition party here to highlight the misrule of the Ashok Gehlot government in the state,” Mr. Nadda said earlier in the day in his opening address.

The party also moved a resolution on Rajasthan. Briefing the media on the same, BJP’s national spokesperson and MP Rajyawardan Rathore said the State has become a “hub of crime in the country”.

“On one side, Rajasthan tops in crime against women, on the other, it is at the lowest position in the implementation of welfare schemes,” Mr. Rathore said.