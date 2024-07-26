Mahila Congress to launch nationwide movement for immediate implementation of women’s reservation law

The All-India Mahila Congress (AIMC) will launch a nation-wide campaign from Delhi on July 29 demanding immediate implementation of the women’s reservation law, financial independence for women by providing them monthly cash assistance and steps to ensure safety and security of women.

Announcing this at a press conference, Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said the campaign would be launched from Jantar Mantar and would reach every State, every district, every city and every village until the demands of half of the country’s population were met and they were given their rights and security.

Ms. Lamba said the Modi government had passed the women reservation law before the 2024 general elections but kept its implementation pending. The reservation law should be implemented immediately so that women of Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra — where elections were scheduled later this year — could benefit from the legislation.

Mahalakshmi Scheme

She said the Mahalakshmi Scheme, which was promised by the Congress in its manifesto, would also guarantee ₹1 lakh cash assistance annually to one woman in every poor family across the country.

Referring to rising crimes against women in the country, she claimed that 20,000 cases of crime against women were reported in Rajasthan in the last 6 months.

Ms. Lamba asserted that the rising crimes against women across the country was a sign that there was no fear of law among the criminals and referred to the incident of two women buried alive in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

The Mahila Congress chief said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal had assured that these issues would be raised in both Houses of Parliament.