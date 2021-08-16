Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev quits party

GUWAHATI

16 August 2021 10:29 IST

The former Assam MP wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi late on Sunday evening saying she wished to ‘begin a new chapter in my life of public service’.

Former Assam MP Sushmita Dev has quit as the president of the All India Mahila Congress as well as the primary membership of the party.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi late on August 15 evening, she said she wished to “begin a new chapter in my life of public service” and would always cherish “my three decades-long association with the Indian National Congress”.

She did not respond to calls or messages, but her Twitter handle shows her profile as a former member of Congress and former president of its women’s wing.

Advertising

Advertising

A Congress leader in southern Assam’s Barak Valley confirmed her resignation.

May join Trinamool

There are speculations that Ms. Dev, who had represented Congress in Parliament from the Silchar constituency like her father and former Union Minister Santosh Mohan Dev, may join the Trinamool Congress. She is expected to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on August 16 afternoon.

Ms. Dev was often at variance with the Congress leadership in Assam’s Brahmaputra Valley, mainly on laws or policies pertaining to the issue of migrants from Bangladesh and erstwhile East Pakistan.