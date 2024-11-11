 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahendra Singh Mewar of erstwhile Mewar royal family dies at 83

Former BJP MP Mahendra Singh Mewar, descendant of Maharana Pratap, passed away at 83, leaving behind a political legacy

Updated - November 11, 2024 09:45 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Mahendra Singh Mewar of the Mewar Royal family in Rajasthan. Photo: Diya Kumari via @KumariDiya

Mahendra Singh Mewar of the Mewar Royal family in Rajasthan. Photo: Diya Kumari via @KumariDiya

Former BJP MP and member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family Mahendra Singh Mewar died at a private hospital in Udaipur on Sunday. He was 83.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last several days, sources in the family said.

"He breathed his last on Sunday," a source added.

Mahendra Singh Mewar was a descendant of Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century Rajput king who ruled Mewar until he died in 1597.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Chittorgarh seat in 1989 on a BJP ticket.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, Chittorgarh MP and former BJP state president CP Joshi and other leaders conveyed their condolences.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chittorgarh MP and member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family Mahendra Singh Mewar ji, who made an invaluable contribution to social and political life," Modi posted on X.

"He remained engaged in preserving and enhancing the heritage of Rajasthan throughout his life. He worked with full dedication to serve the people. His work for social welfare will always remain a source of inspiration," he said condoling the demise.

"I am saddened to hear the news of the demise of former MP Maharana Shri Mahendra Singh Ji Mewar. I pray to the Lord to grant a place to the departed soul in his feet and give the family the strength to bear this immense grief," Sharma said on X.

"His demise is sad, painful and an irreparable loss for the region and the state. His contribution and work in the society will always be remembered. Everyone will continue to get inspiration from his life," Joshi said.

Mahendra Singh Mewar's son Vishvaraj Singh Mewar is the BJP MLA from the Nathdwara constituency of Rajsamand district. His daughter-in-law Mahima Kumari is the BJP MP from Rajsamand.

Published - November 11, 2024 09:44 am IST

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.