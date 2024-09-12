Mahayuti leaders slam Rahul Gandhi for his statement on reservation

Mumbai

Mahayuti leaders in Maharashtra slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) for his comments on reservations made in the USA. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the statements exposed the Congress’ anti-reservation nature.

Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde group leader Sanjay Nirupam questioned Rahul Gandhi for meeting American Muslim Senator Ilhan Omar, saying she had raised the issue of liberating Kashmir. “What did Rahul Gandhi discuss after meeting such an anti-national person?” he asked.

Targeting the Congress leader for his remarks on reservation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Rahul Gandhi’s views reflect his petty mentality. Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he spews venom against the country. The country will never agree with Rahul Gandhi’s petty views. It is the Congress’ habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste. Spreading confusion about the Constitution and reservations has become the fashion. Rahul Gandhi’s anti-reservation face has now been exposed for all to see. The Mahayuti government fully supports reservations. I will never let reservations end.”

BJP backs quota

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too slammed Gandhi. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, he said, “Rahul Gandhi’s and the Congress’ true nature have come to the fore. Rahul Gandhi has openly spoken about ending reservations. On one hand, they create a fake narrative during elections, and on the other hand they talk of ending reservations. This is wrong. The Congress never respected the Constitution, or the Father of the Constitution Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. They wouldn’t allow Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to get voted into parliament. They devised a conspiracy twice to defeat him. It is apparent now that they created a fake narrative to gain votes. The BJP’s position is very clear. We are pro-reservation. We won’t let the reservation policy be scrapped.”

Shiv Sena Shinde group leader Sanjay Nirupam asked Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar if this position met with their approval. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, he said, “Will this be acceptable to those who have been doing politics in the name of Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar for years now? Is Rahul Gandhi’s anti-reservation stance acceptable to Shiv Sena UBT and to Sharad Pawar? Rahul Gandhi has joined hands with interested parties in America to create unrest in India, similar to the uprising in Bangladesh, by adopting an anti-reservation stance.”

But Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole slammed the Mahayuti for the statements. “The allegation that Opposition Leader MP Rahul Gandhi is defaming India abroad is also very wrong. Videos of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about India when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat are available on YouTube and social media, Nana Patole also advised that Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis should study it properly and only then speak,” he said.