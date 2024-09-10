GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahavir Phogat disappointed with Vinesh’s move to politics before 2028 Olympics

“She did very well in the Paris Olympics but got disqualified in the final. It is my personal opinion that she should participate in the 2028 Olympics,” said Vinesh Phogat’s uncle, Mahavir Phogat

Published - September 10, 2024 01:13 pm IST - Charkhi Dadri, Haryana

ANI
File picture of former wrestler Mahavir Phogat, uncle of Vinesh Phogat

File picture of former wrestler Mahavir Phogat, uncle of Vinesh Phogat | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat said that he is "saddened" by the decision of his niece Vinesh Phogat to join politics, saying that the Olympian wrestler could have done it after the 2028 Olympics.

“She did very well in the Paris Olympics but got disqualified in the final. It is my personal opinion that she should participate in the 2028 Olympics. Gold medal is my dream; she did not get it but the people of India gave her immense love and they had expected a gold from her. People were disheartened,” Mr. Phogat told ANI.

“The decision that she has taken, I am saddened by it that she had joined politics. But she could have taken this decision after the 2028 Olympics, it would have been better,” Mr. Phogat added.

He further said that Vinesh Phogat had no prior plans of of joining politics and contesting the election.

"There was no such plan [of Vinesh Phogat joining politics and contesting elections] earlier. Neither Bajrang, nor she had this idea. I don't know how Congress did it but she had no intentions earlier to contest elections," he added.

On his daughter Babita Phogat not getting a BJP ticket, Mr. Phogat said that the decision that has been taken by the party has been taken with due deliberations.

"Not everyone gets a ticket. The decision that has been taken by the party has been taken with due deliberations. What the party decides should be accepted," he said.

On September 6, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress. The party then fielded Vinesh Phogat from the Julana constituency. She had announced her retirement from wrestling after her disqualification from the final at the Paris Olympics.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

