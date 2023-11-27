Mahatma ‘was the liberator’, PM is ‘a man of our time’: VP

November 27, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, that while, Gandhi was the “mahapurush” (great man) of the last century, Mr. Modi is the “yugpurush” (man of the era) of this century.

He was speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Jain mystic and philosopher Shrimad Rajchandraji in Mumbai.

Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Dhankhar said, freed us from the British through satyagraha and non-violence. Mr. Modi on the other hand has taken us to a path where we always wanted to be. “The mahapurush of last century was Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush of this century,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

He unveiled a mural of Shrimad Rajchandraji, who was born in Gujarat in 1867 and died in 1901.

Mr. Dhankar said: “Forces opposed to the growth of this nation, forces that cannot digest the rise of this country are coming together.”

Opposition leaders came down heavily on Mr. Dhankhar for his remarks. Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore posted on X that with these comments, the Vice President has crossed all limits of sycophancy.

BSP MP Danish Ali said, “I want to ask Vice President how is it that the MPs from the PM’s party are given a free pass to abuse people of one community.”

