Mahatma far above Bharat Ratna: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain an unusual petition to confer Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde said the Mahatma resides “in the hearts and minds of every Indian as the Father of the Nation” and was far above such formal recognitions.
The petition was filed by advocate Anil Dutt Sharma, who said the Mahatma's contributions to the nation deserved official recognition.
However, Chief Justice Bobde said the issue was not justiciable and asked the lawyer to approach the government with his request.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.