Mahatma far above Bharat Ratna: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain an unusual petition to confer Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde said the Mahatma resides “in the hearts and minds of every Indian as the Father of the Nation” and was far above such formal recognitions.

The petition was filed by advocate Anil Dutt Sharma, who said the Mahatma's contributions to the nation deserved official recognition.

However, Chief Justice Bobde said the issue was not justiciable and asked the lawyer to approach the government with his request.