Maharishi Valmiki’s emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us, says PM Modi

Devotees pay their respects to an idol of Bhagwan Valmiki at a temple in Amritsar on October 19, 2021, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Sanskrit poet Bhagwan Valimiki Jayanti who penned the epic Ramayana. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI New Delhi 20 October 2021 09:21 IST
Updated: 20 October 2021 09:21 IST

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the sage, who authored the Ramayana on Valmiki Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki, who authored the Ramayana, on his birth anniversary.

His emphasis on social empowerment is an inspiration, the Prime Minister said.

"I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us," he said.

