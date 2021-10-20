National

Maharishi Valmiki’s emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us, says PM Modi

Devotees pay their respects to an idol of Bhagwan Valmiki at a temple in Amritsar on October 19, 2021, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Sanskrit poet Bhagwan Valimiki Jayanti who penned the epic Ramayana.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki, who authored the Ramayana, on his birth anniversary.

Also read: Valmiki symbolises social harmony, uplift of Dalits: Shah

His emphasis on social empowerment is an inspiration, the Prime Minister said.

"I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us," he said.


