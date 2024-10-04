Won't spare if Maratha quota issue is not resolved before poll code: Manoj Jarange warns govt.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Friday (October 4, 2024 ) warned that if reservation is not granted to his community under the OBC category before the model code of conduct kicks in for the Assembly polls, then those in power will not be spared.

He also urged the ruling as well as Opposition parties not to play politics with the Maratha community and instead focus on granting its "rightful inclusion" in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Mr. Jarange was addressing a press conference in his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna.

"The BJP, which is in power at the State as well as at the Centre, can resolve this issue within an hour. They can either raise the reservation ceiling or include Marathas as Kunbis in the OBC category. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must ensure that Maratha reservation is granted before the elections, or we will not spare them," he said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are likely to be held next month.

He alleged that both the sides - the ruling parties as well as the Opposition camp - were using this issue for electoral gains, and urged them to meet the community's demand before the election code of conduct comes into effect.

"Both sides should not play politics with the Marathas," he said.

He said that even as Mr. Fadnavis has not paid heed to the community's demand, he was hopeful that the deputy CM would address their concerns before the election code is enforced or else his party faces the risk of losing power.

When asked about NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar's appeal to the Central government to increase the quota ceiling so that Marathas could be accommodated, Jarange said he supports the demand.

"I welcome Sharad Pawar's demand for increasing the reservation ceiling. However, our primary demand is for the inclusion of Marathas under the OBC quota," he said.

