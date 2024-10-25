GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, son booked for killing dog by hanging it from tree in Pune district

The alleged crime was committed in the Pirangut area of Mulshi tehsil and a case was registered against Prabhavati Jagtap and her son Omkar Jagtap, an official said

Updated - October 25, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

A mother-son duo was booked for allegedly killing a dog by hanging it from a tree in Maharashtra’s Pune district, police have said.

The alleged crime was committed in the Pirangut area of Mulshi tehsil and a case was registered against Prabhavati Jagtap and her son Omkar Jagtap, an official said on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had raised the incident on social media, while Padmini Stump, an animal activist who runs Mission Possible Foundation that operates a shelter home for dogs, approached the Pune rural police with a complaint against the mother and son.

Preventing animal cruelty is a duty of the state

“On October 22, Prabhavati allegedly assaulted their pet Labrador with a stick. Later, her son Omkar hanged the canine from a tree. We have booked them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” Paud Road police station senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi said.

Before killing the canine, the family had called up one dog lover from Pimpri and asked her to come and take the dog away, the official said.

Reporting animal cruelty makes children safer

“But later, they sent a picture of the dog hanging from a tree. We rushed there and got an offence registered against them,” Ms. Stump told PTI.

The family had taken the dog to a vet and asked him to conduct some tests, including rabies, she said. “Presuming that the pet had rabies, they might have killed it,” she said.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Pune / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.