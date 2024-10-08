ADVERTISEMENT

Will support any CM face declared by Congress, NCP (SP) to 'save' Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Updated - October 08, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai

In August, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief had insisted on deciding MVA’s CM face first rather than going by the logic of who wins most seats

PTI

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) said he will support any Chief Ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP (SP) to "save" Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing an event, the former Chief Minister also accused the Maharashtra government of setting fake narratives in the State through advertisements, ahead of the Assembly polls which are likely to be held next month.

MVA seat sharing almost final, no CM face from alliance

Taking a dig at the Mahayuti government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, under which ₹1,500 is given to eligible women in the State, Mr. Thackeray claimed the government is trying to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme).

ADVERTISEMENT

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are likely to be held next month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read | MVA vows to fight polls in Maharashtra as one force

"I will support any CM face declared by the Congress or NCP (SP) to save Maharashtra," Mr. Thackeray said.

In August, Mr. Thackeray had insisted on deciding MVA’s Chief Ministerial face first rather than going by the logic of who wins most seats, and asserted that he would back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP).

At Maha Vikas Aghadi meet, Uddhav Thackeray makes push for decision on CM face

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had then said Mr. Thackeray showed largeness of heart (by extending support to anyone the MVA dims fit for the CM's post).

“It was not pressure politics. This stand benefits Maharashtra,” Mr. Raut had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US