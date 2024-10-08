GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will support any CM face declared by Congress, NCP (SP) to 'save' Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

In August, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief had insisted on deciding MVA’s CM face first rather than going by the logic of who wins most seats

Updated - October 08, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. File

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) said he will support any Chief Ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP (SP) to "save" Maharashtra.

Addressing an event, the former Chief Minister also accused the Maharashtra government of setting fake narratives in the State through advertisements, ahead of the Assembly polls which are likely to be held next month.

MVA seat sharing almost final, no CM face from alliance

Taking a dig at the Mahayuti government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, under which ₹1,500 is given to eligible women in the State, Mr. Thackeray claimed the government is trying to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme).

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are likely to be held next month.

Also read | MVA vows to fight polls in Maharashtra as one force

"I will support any CM face declared by the Congress or NCP (SP) to save Maharashtra," Mr. Thackeray said.

In August, Mr. Thackeray had insisted on deciding MVA’s Chief Ministerial face first rather than going by the logic of who wins most seats, and asserted that he would back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP).

At Maha Vikas Aghadi meet, Uddhav Thackeray makes push for decision on CM face

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had then said Mr. Thackeray showed largeness of heart (by extending support to anyone the MVA dims fit for the CM's post).

“It was not pressure politics. This stand benefits Maharashtra,” Mr. Raut had said.

Published - October 08, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / politics / state politics / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.