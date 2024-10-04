ADVERTISEMENT

Will join NCP (SP) with supporters, says BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil

Updated - October 04, 2024 05:32 pm IST - Pune

Patil, who has been elected as MLA four times from Indapur seat, is aspiring to contest from Indapur again

PTI

Harshvardhan Patil. File image. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Maharashtra BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil on Friday (October 4, 2024) announced that he would be joining the NCP (SP) along with his supporters, a day after he met party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil met Mr. Pawar at the latter’s Silver Oaks residence in south Mumbai on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

Following the meeting, he claimed Mr. Pawar had urged him to join his party and contest the Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held next month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Patil, who has been elected as MLA four times from Indapur seat, is aspiring to contest from Indapur again. The seat is represented by the BJP’s alliance partner, NCP, which is likely to field sitting MLA Dattatray Bharne again this time.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Mr. Patil said, "I had a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over my political stand. We had a detailed discussion for over two and a half hours. Since the Indapur seat is going to the sitting MLA from Mahayuti (Dattatraya Bharne of NCP), he (Fadnavis) assured me of another option. Though the option would have been feasible for me, it would not have been acceptable to my supporters and people from my constituency." The BJP leader said he held a meeting with his supporters and decided to join the NCP (SP) with them.

Mr. Patil served as Minister of State for Agriculture and Marketing in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government during 1995-99. He won the 1995 Assembly election as an independent candidate.

He was a Minister during the Congress-NCP alliance government from 1999 to 2014. He joined the Congress in 2009 and was the minister of cooperation and parliamentary affairs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US