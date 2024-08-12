Will give chance to hardworking, loyal, new faces for Maharashtra assembly polls: Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday (August 12, 2024) said his party will give tickets for the Maharashtra assembly polls to "hardworking", "loyal" and "new" faces.

Speaking at a meeting which was attended by leaders from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna, he said, “the Congress emerged as the largest party in the Lok Sabha polls in the state due to the support of the people.”

The Congress won 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

"In 2019, the Congress had only one MP from the state. In 2024, the number rose to 14 (including Congress rebel-turned Independent MP from Sangli). Just as we achieved success in the Lok Sabha polls, we aim to replicate the performance in the assembly elections. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest polls together," said Mr. Chennithala.

"Efforts will be made to give opportunities in the assembly polls to new and loyal faces who have worked hard for the party," said Mr. Chennithala, who is the Congress' Maharashtra in charge.

He was speaking in a review meeting for the assembly polls and felicitation ceremony of Marathwada MPs.

