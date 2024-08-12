GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will give chance to hardworking, loyal, new faces for Maharashtra assembly polls: Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala says that efforts will be made to give opportunities in the assembly polls to new and loyal faces who have worked hard for the party

Published - August 12, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

PTI
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. File

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday (August 12, 2024) said his party will give tickets for the Maharashtra assembly polls to "hardworking", "loyal" and "new" faces.

Speaking at a meeting which was attended by leaders from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna, he said, “the Congress emerged as the largest party in the Lok Sabha polls in the state due to the support of the people.”

The Congress won 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

"In 2019, the Congress had only one MP from the state. In 2024, the number rose to 14 (including Congress rebel-turned Independent MP from Sangli). Just as we achieved success in the Lok Sabha polls, we aim to replicate the performance in the assembly elections. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest polls together," said Mr. Chennithala.

"Efforts will be made to give opportunities in the assembly polls to new and loyal faces who have worked hard for the party," said Mr. Chennithala, who is the Congress' Maharashtra in charge.

He was speaking in a review meeting for the assembly polls and felicitation ceremony of Marathwada MPs.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.