GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will give ₹11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul’s tongue: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana Assembly seat in Vidarbha region, is no stranger to controversies

Published - September 16, 2024 02:02 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Photo: X/@sanjaygaikwad34

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Photo: X/@sanjaygaikwad34

In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give ₹11 lakh to anyone chopping off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA’s remarks. BJP is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in the State.

“While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress,” Mr. Gaikwad told reporters, before announcing the bizarre reward.

Mr. Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana Assembly seat in Vidarbha region, is no stranger to controversies. Last month, a video of a policeman washing the Shiv Sena MLA’s car had gone viral on social media. Mr. Gaikwad had later explained that the policeman cleaned the vehicle voluntarily after vomiting inside it.

In February, Mr. Gaikwad had claimed that he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing its tooth around his neck.

Soon after, the State Forest Department sent the purported tiger tooth for forensic identification and charged Mr. Gaikwad under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Published - September 16, 2024 02:02 pm IST

Related Topics

national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.