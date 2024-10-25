ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant tramples man in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Updated - October 25, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The deceased had been trying to take a selfie with the wild elephant before the animal trampled him, the police say

Snehal Mutha

Forest department had received information on October 23 of a wild elephant from Chittagong and Gadchiroli forest roaming in Abapur forest. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wild elephant attacked and killed a 23-year-old man on Thursday (October 24, 2024) in the Pandhari Bhatal area near Abapur forest in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. in the morning, when the deceased tried to take a selfie with the wild elephant, Charmoshi police said.

The deceased is identified as Shashikant Ramchandra Satre, who, along with his two friends came to the Abapur forest from the neighbouring Chandrapur district for labour work.

“Shashikant was drunk while trying to take a selfie with the elephant. He attempted to flee from the elephant’s attack by climbing a tree. The elephant nudged the tree, causing him to fall to the ground and that is when he was fatally trampled,” a Charmoshi police officer told The Hindu.

According to the police, Shashikant Satre, a resident of Navegaon Bhujala, Mul taluka of Chandrapur district came with his two friends for cable laying work in Charmoshi village. The two friends managed to escape from the wild elephant’s attack but couldn’t save their friend.

