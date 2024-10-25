A wild elephant attacked and killed a 23-year-old man on Thursday (October 24, 2024) in the Pandhari Bhatal area near Abapur forest in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. in the morning, when the deceased tried to take a selfie with the wild elephant, Charmoshi police said.

The deceased is identified as Shashikant Ramchandra Satre, who, along with his two friends came to the Abapur forest from the neighbouring Chandrapur district for labour work.

“Shashikant was drunk while trying to take a selfie with the elephant. He attempted to flee from the elephant’s attack by climbing a tree. The elephant nudged the tree, causing him to fall to the ground and that is when he was fatally trampled,” a Charmoshi police officer told The Hindu.

According to the police, Shashikant Satre, a resident of Navegaon Bhujala, Mul taluka of Chandrapur district came with his two friends for cable laying work in Charmoshi village. The two friends managed to escape from the wild elephant’s attack but couldn’t save their friend.

Reportedly, the Forest department received information on October 23 of a wild elephant from the Chittagong and Gadchiroli forest area roaming in the Abapur forest of the Mutnur forest area.