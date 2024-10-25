GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephant tramples man in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

The deceased had been trying to take a selfie with the wild elephant before the animal trampled him, the police say

Updated - October 25, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

Snehal Mutha
Forest department had received information on October 23 of a wild elephant from Chittagong and Gadchiroli forest roaming in Abapur forest.

Forest department had received information on October 23 of a wild elephant from Chittagong and Gadchiroli forest roaming in Abapur forest. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wild elephant attacked and killed a 23-year-old man on Thursday (October 24, 2024) in the Pandhari Bhatal area near Abapur forest in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. in the morning, when the deceased tried to take a selfie with the wild elephant, Charmoshi police said.

The deceased is identified as Shashikant Ramchandra Satre, who, along with his two friends came to the Abapur forest from the neighbouring Chandrapur district for labour work.

“Shashikant was drunk while trying to take a selfie with the elephant. He attempted to flee from the elephant’s attack by climbing a tree. The elephant nudged the tree, causing him to fall to the ground and that is when he was fatally trampled,” a Charmoshi police officer told The Hindu.

According to the police, Shashikant Satre, a resident of Navegaon Bhujala, Mul taluka of Chandrapur district came with his two friends for cable laying work in Charmoshi village. The two friends managed to escape from the wild elephant’s attack but couldn’t save their friend.

Reportedly, the Forest department received information on October 23 of a wild elephant from the Chittagong and Gadchiroli forest area roaming in the Abapur forest of the Mutnur forest area.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.