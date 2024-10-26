ADVERTISEMENT

Why video conference not being used for production of accused in court: SC asks Maharashtra home secretary

Published - October 26, 2024 04:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The top court's direction came on a plea filed by an accused who contended that the trial in his case was adjourned 30 times as he was not produced

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra home secretary to apprise why video conferencing facilities are not being used for the production of the accused in court to record evidence.

A Bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and R Mahadevan asked the secretary to file an affidavit in this regard within two weeks.

Also read: CJI unhappy that some HCs want 48-hour advance notice or applicants to be over 60 to share video-conferencing links

"Let the secretary home, state of Maharashtra file an affidavit as to why video conferencing facilities are not being used for production of accused in court for the purpose of recording of evidence or otherwise? "He/she shall also state in the affidavit as to whether such facilities are in place in the state of Maharashtra or not? It shall also be pointed out in the affidavit as to how much of amount was released for installation of video conferencing in the courts and the jails and what is the present ground situation," the Bench said.

With district courts in Delhi lacking videoconferencing equipment, lawyers seek technology upgrade

During the hearing, when the court asked the counsel for the state why the accused was not produced, he could not offer any explanation.

The top court's direction came on a plea filed by an accused who contended that the trial in his case was adjourned 30 times as he was not produced.

